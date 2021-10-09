Overview

Dr. Handel Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.