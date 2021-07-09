Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hang Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hang Pham, MD
Dr. Hang Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc.3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 101, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-2727
-
2
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
-
5
Retina Associates Of Cleveland5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
6
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Fantastic surgeon with a great manner. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Hang Pham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1972920296
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.