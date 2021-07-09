See All Ophthalmologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Hang Pham, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hang Pham, MD

Dr. Hang Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Pham works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Medina, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH, Warren, OH, Beachwood, OH, Youngstown, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc.
    3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 101, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-2727
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2238
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
  5. 5
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Endophthalmitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?

    Jul 09, 2021
    Fantastic surgeon with a great manner. Highly recommended.
    — Jul 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Hang Pham, MD
    About Dr. Hang Pham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972920296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.