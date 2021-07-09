Overview of Dr. Hang Pham, MD

Dr. Hang Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Pham works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Medina, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH, Warren, OH, Beachwood, OH, Youngstown, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.