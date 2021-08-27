Overview

Dr. Hanh Bui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Bui works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center - Obg Vista in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.