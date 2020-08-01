Overview

Dr. Hanhdung Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Nguyen works at Family Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.