Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD
Overview of Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD
Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tufts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Hoang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations
-
1
Saigon Pharmacy210 N Jackson Ave Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 258-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
With me, Dr. Hoang is talented in Ob-Gyn (Obstetrics and Gynecology). She also has a wide knowledge of General Practice. Each time of my visits, she was carefully asking all my symptoms to give me very helpful advice or treatments. Last two weeks, I had an appointment with her because I thought I have a gynecological problem. My abdominal cavity was examined and ultrasound scanned. After all, she advised me to see my family doctor because she diagnosis that I might have kidney stones. And that was true after my blood, urine test, and ultrasound results. One week later, Dr. Hoang called me directly to ask about my condition. I was really surprised and appreciated it because many Doctors I know have never done that. I do not know if she also does that with all her patients or not. But with me, she always followed me up after every my visits. I highly recommend Dr. Hoang to new patients. Because I think she cares about her patients with her professional conscience.
About Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1093941973
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Tufts School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang speaks Tagalog and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.