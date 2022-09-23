Dr. Hanh La, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanh La, MD
Overview of Dr. Hanh La, MD
Dr. Hanh La, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC Davis
Dr. La works at
Dr. La's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La?
Dr. La was very caring, personable, and knowledgeable. She listened patiently to my concerns and answered all my questions. I trust her. I am lucky to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Hanh La, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Vietnamese
- Female
- 1316143902
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- University Of Hawaii
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. La using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. La has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La works at
Dr. La speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. La. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.