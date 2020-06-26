Dr. Mai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanh Mai, DO
Overview of Dr. Hanh Mai, DO
Dr. Hanh Mai, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1744Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
3
Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center At Texas Medical Center6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mai?
She is extremely knowledgeable and approachable
About Dr. Hanh Mai, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1548581440
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.