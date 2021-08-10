Overview of Dr. Hani Annabi, MD

Dr. Hani Annabi, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Annabi works at Ramsey R Hazboun, MD PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.