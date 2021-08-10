Dr. Hani Annabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Annabi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hani Annabi, MD
Dr. Hani Annabi, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Annabi's Office Locations
Ramsey R Hazboun, MD PA615 E Schuster Ave Ste 7, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6657
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 544-6657Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Dr. Annabi is the best doctor that has ever treated me. He has treated me for 15 years (kidney stones & enlarged prostate. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hani Annabi, MD
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1700819927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Annabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Annabi has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Annabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.