Overview of Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD

Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Ashamalla works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.