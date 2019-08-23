Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD
Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ashamalla works at
Dr. Ashamalla's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have asked for a better radiation oncologist and team!
About Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1467435701
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashamalla.
