Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD

Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Ashamalla works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashamalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1467435701
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashamalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashamalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashamalla works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ashamalla’s profile.

    Dr. Ashamalla has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashamalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashamalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashamalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

