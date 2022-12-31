Dr. Hani Baradi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Baradi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hani Baradi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Baradi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integris Pain Management3366 NW Expressway Ste 720, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-0640
-
2
INTEGRIS Family Care Central3400 NW Expressway Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4589
- 3 4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-5718
-
4
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baradi?
I had to have my colon resection surgery due to complications. My primary doc referred me to Dr Baradi and in a couple days I was already in recovery and heading home. Dr. Baradi and his staff were courteous and kind. He explained everything to me very well and was very kind when he checked on me in the hospital the day after the surgery. I highly recommend Sr. Baradi.
About Dr. Hani Baradi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1194782912
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baradi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baradi works at
Dr. Baradi has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baradi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Baradi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baradi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baradi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baradi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.