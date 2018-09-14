Overview

Dr. Hani Khoury, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Khoury works at HANI A KHOURY MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.