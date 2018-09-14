See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Hani Khoury, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hani Khoury, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Khoury works at HANI A KHOURY MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hani A Khoury MD
    502 Hamburg Tpke Ste 107, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 942-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christ Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Intestinal Obstruction
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pelvic Abscess
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2018
    I am, admittedly, a difficult patient. I had to be convinced to have life-saving surgery. The only person who got through to me was Dr. Khoury. He didn't badger me or scare me. He took the time to listen to my fears and answer my questions and I felt, instantly, that I could place myself in his care. I have nothing but the best things to say about his skills, bedside manner and attention to the whole patient. I highly recomend him to all!
    mary ann cooper in totowa — Sep 14, 2018
    About Dr. Hani Khoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558440925
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hani Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

