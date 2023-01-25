Overview of Dr. Hani Malone, MD

Dr. Hani Malone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Malone works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.