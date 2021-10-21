Dr. Hani Midani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Midani, MD
Dr. Hani Midani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates P.c.63 Shaker Rd Ste G01, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 429-2561
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Midani was very thorough and knowledgeable. He explained why he was asking certain questions and what the answers meant. He was generous with time spent examining and interviewing my history and present complaints. I would highly recommend Dr. Midani. The receptionist is very pleasant and helpful.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619936200
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Midani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Midani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Midani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Midani has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Midani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Midani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midani.
