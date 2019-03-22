See All Urologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Hani Rashid, MD

Urology
4.5 (18)
Rochester, NY
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hani Rashid, MD

Dr. Hani Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rashid works at UR Medicine Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UR Medicine Urology
    400 White Spruce Blvd Ste B, Rochester, NY 14623 (585) 424-6490
  2. 2
    Urmc Urology At Greece South Pointe Landing
    10 S Pointe Lndg Ste 130, Rochester, NY 14606 (585) 227-2550
  3. 3
    Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)
    158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 (585) 275-2838
  4. 4
    University Orthopedic Associates
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 (585) 275-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Highland Hospital
  Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Bladder Cancer
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Kidney Cancer
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Removal
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystotomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2019
    I met Hani 3 years ago when he was taking care of my mom who had bladder cancer. Throughout the late stages of her illness, Hani was a rock that anchored us and a source of constant support, empathy, understanding and unconditional expertise. During her 60+ day hospital stay, he was always accessible and managed her care with immense compassion. He never let me down. His commitment to my mom was unlike any other dr I've known. Not surprisingly, he's now a cherished friend AND one of my own drs.
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. Hani Rashid, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1073560488
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rashid works at UR Medicine Urology in Rochester, NY.

    Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

