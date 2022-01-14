Overview

Dr. Hani Razek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Razek works at Baptist Cardiology Consultants in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Brewton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.