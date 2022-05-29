Overview

Dr. Hani Sabahi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Sabahi works at Advanced Medical GI in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.