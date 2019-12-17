Overview of Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD

Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Tuffaha works at Hani J. Tuffaha MD PC in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.