Dr. Hani Wadei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Overview of Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Wadei works at
Dr. Wadei's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadei?
Dr. Wadei offered clear explanation of what was the reason behind my infirmity, clarified the mechanism for it, and answered all my questions.. His treatment worked well. thanks
About Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851372148
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wadei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wadei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadei works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.