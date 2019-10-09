See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Hani Wadei, MD

Dr. Hani Wadei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Wadei works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wadei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Diabetes Counseling
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Diabetes Counseling
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Dr. Wadei offered clear explanation of what was the reason behind my infirmity, clarified the mechanism for it, and answered all my questions.. His treatment worked well. thanks
    Sam — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Hani Wadei, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851372148
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

