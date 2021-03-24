Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO
Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Bednarski's Office Locations
Serenity Surgery & Wellness1110 London St Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 602-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Dr. Bednarski is the leading expert and thought leader on breast health. Dr. Bednarski approach is comprehensive, research based and cutting edge. She is attentive and dedicated professional who is committed to the best outcomes for her patients. Dr. Bednarski sets the highest levels of standards for breast care, early diagnoses, prevention and treatment. During my journey to find the right treatment options, I have consulted with a number of top oncologists and breast surgeons in the US. As a result, I made a choice to trust my breast health with Dr. Bednarski, traveling from FL to Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Breast Health Center. I am grateful for the unparalleled level of care and dedication I received.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1528121795
- Touro University - Far Rockaway, NY
- Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Pontiac, MI
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bednarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bednarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bednarski speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.