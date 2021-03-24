See All General Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO

Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Bednarski works at Serenity Surgery & Wellness in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bednarski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Surgery & Wellness
    1110 London St Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 602-9884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer Treatment
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Breast Cancer Treatment
Fat Grafting to the Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 24, 2021
Dr. Bednarski is the leading expert and thought leader on breast health. Dr. Bednarski approach is comprehensive, research based and cutting edge. She is attentive and dedicated professional who is committed to the best outcomes for her patients. Dr. Bednarski sets the highest levels of standards for breast care, early diagnoses, prevention and treatment. During my journey to find the right treatment options, I have consulted with a number of top oncologists and breast surgeons in the US. As a result, I made a choice to trust my breast health with Dr. Bednarski, traveling from FL to Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Breast Health Center. I am grateful for the unparalleled level of care and dedication I received.
— Mar 24, 2021
Photo: Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO
About Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
NPI Number
  • 1528121795
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Touro University - Far Rockaway, NY
Internship
  • Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Pontiac, MI
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hania Bednarski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bednarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bednarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bednarski works at Serenity Surgery & Wellness in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bednarski’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednarski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

