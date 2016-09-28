Overview of Dr. Muhammad Maznavi, MD

Dr. Muhammad Maznavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Maznavi works at MUHAMMAD H MAZNAVI MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.