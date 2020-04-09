Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U.
Locations
Merced Heart Associates310 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been his patients for many years and we are delighted with his care. He is a wonderful and caring doctor. He explains things very clearly. I am a RN and I know the difference between excellence and mediocrity. He is EXCELLENT
About Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1336141308
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakireddy has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakireddy.
