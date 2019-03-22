Overview of Dr. Hanjoon Song, MD

Dr. Hanjoon Song, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Song works at Prima Center Plastic Surgery in Duluth, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.