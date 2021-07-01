Overview

Dr. Hank Fung, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Fung works at Pacific Dermatology in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.