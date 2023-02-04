Overview of Dr. Hank Hutchinson, MD

Dr. Hank Hutchinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Hutchinson works at Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Thomasville, GA and Marianna, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.