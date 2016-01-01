Dr. Hanmanth Bejjanki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejjanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanmanth Bejjanki, MD
Dr. Hanmanth Bejjanki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Cleburne Family Healthcare203 Walls Dr Ste 209, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 648-0123
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154348977
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bejjanki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejjanki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bejjanki has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejjanki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejjanki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejjanki.
