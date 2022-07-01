Overview

Dr. Hanna Akiki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Akiki works at Hanna Akiki in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.