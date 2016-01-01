Dr. Hanna Bae, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Bae, DDS
Dr. Hanna Bae, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Loveland, OH.
Cincinnati Dental Services Landen8944 Columbia Rd Ste 2, Loveland, OH 45140 Directions (513) 399-5556
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bae using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.