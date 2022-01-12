See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hanna Irie, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hanna Irie, MD

Dr. Hanna Irie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Irie works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klingenstein Pavillion
    1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Irie is an incredible Oncologist and an expert in Triple Negative Breast Cancer which I had. She answered all of my questions and explained things in terms that I could understand. She is super smart (MDPHD), thorough, caring and compassionate. I struck gold with her as my doctor. Highly recommend !!!
    Elizabeth — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Hanna Irie, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598795890
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

