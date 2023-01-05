Overview

Dr. Hanna Kackielo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Akademia Med, Bialystok Poland and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kackielo works at Internal Medicine Group Llc in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.