Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD
Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ.
Dr. Khouri works at
Dr. Khouri's Office Locations
Comfort Family Dentistry2950 E Wattles Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 457-5703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770551301
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khouri has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khouri speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.