Overview of Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD

Dr. Hanna Khouri, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ.



Dr. Khouri works at Comfort Family Dentistry in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.