Overview

Dr. Hanna Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University.



Dr. Kim works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.