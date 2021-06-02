Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodeih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO
Overview of Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO
Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Dr. Kodeih works at
Dr. Kodeih's Office Locations
Women's Integrated Healthcare - Grapevine245 W State Highway 114 Ste 330, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-2229
Women's Integrated Healthcare3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 150, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 416-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kodeih is the Best Dr out there. She is very knowledgeable, kind and very caring. I recommend her very highly. I will continue to see her for years to come.
About Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodeih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodeih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodeih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodeih works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodeih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodeih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodeih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodeih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.