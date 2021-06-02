Overview of Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO

Dr. Hanna Kodeih, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.



Dr. Kodeih works at Women's Integrated Healthcare - Grapevine in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.