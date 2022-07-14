Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD
Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Dallas Renal Group.3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 274-5555
Dialysis Care of Grand Prairie402 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (972) 264-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best, never had a better Dr. Dr. Thomas is a cup above in patient care.
About Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.