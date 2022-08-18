Overview

Dr. Hanna Zombek, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Zombek works at Rocky Mount Smilemakers in Rocky Mount, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.