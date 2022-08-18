See All General Dentists in Rocky Mount, NC
Dr. Hanna Zombek, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (82)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hanna Zombek, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Zombek works at Rocky Mount Smilemakers in Rocky Mount, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mount Smilemakers
    165 Kandemor Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 429-4069
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Alveolar Bone Loss
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Brace and Headgear Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Infection Treatment Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Laser Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentinogenesis Imperfecta Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fibroma
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Fluorosis Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth and Nail Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hanna Zombek, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1013398304
    Education & Certifications

    • The Advanced Dental Implant Institute of Puerto Rico
    • East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna Zombek, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zombek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zombek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zombek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zombek works at Rocky Mount Smilemakers in Rocky Mount, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zombek’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Zombek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zombek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zombek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zombek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

