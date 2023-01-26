See All Family Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Hannah Barroga, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Hannah Barroga, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

Dr. Barroga works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 26, 2023
Dr. Barroga went the extra mile when evaluating my lab results. There was a small clue that something was wrong. Most doctors would not have been so diligent to follow up on it. She ordered additional specialized blood tests and sure enough, she discovered I have a fairly rare blood disorder called hemochromatosis. Had she not figured this out, it would have damaged my organs and shortened my lifespan. I have not had a doctor that cared so much about my health in many many years. I could go on and on about how happy I am with Dr. Barroga.
Dr. Barroga is Great! — Jan 26, 2023
Photo: Dr. Hannah Barroga, DO
About Dr. Hannah Barroga, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184120701
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hannah Barroga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barroga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barroga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barroga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barroga works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barroga’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barroga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barroga.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barroga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barroga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

