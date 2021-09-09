See All Psychiatrists in Elmira, NY
Dr. Hannah Bushnell, DO

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Elmira, NY
Overview of Dr. Hannah Bushnell, DO

Dr. Hannah Bushnell, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elmira, NY. 

Dr. Bushnell works at Aomc - Behavioral Health in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Bushnell's Office Locations

    Aomc - Behavioral Health
    Aomc - Behavioral Health
571 Saint Josephs Blvd Ste 304, Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 737-7012
    Arnot Health
    Arnot Health
600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905
(607) 737-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 09, 2021
    Every visit with Dr. Bushnell is professional and pleasant. She is down to earth and easy to talk to. When spoken to she listens attentively and always comes up with options to reach a positive outcome. These are the only doctors appointments I actually don't mind going to. I would recommend Dr. Bushnell to any of my friends and family that would be looking for someone who cares enough to help!
    Scuba Steve — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Hannah Bushnell, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174937288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bushnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bushnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bushnell works at Aomc - Behavioral Health in Elmira, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bushnell’s profile.

    Dr. Bushnell has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

