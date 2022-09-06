Dr. Hannah Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hannah Do, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University Medical College and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
-
1
Doylestown Hospital595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2280MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cancer Treatment Centers of America-eastern Regional Medical Center1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 537-7542
-
3
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
Highly recommend Hannah Do. She found and treated me for an issue I had for yrs. No other dr even bothered. The office staff is horrible. Rude, inconsiderate. I thought management would have taken care of this. Obviously not.
About Dr. Hannah Do, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770808990
Education & Certifications
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale University
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.