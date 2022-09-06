See All Gastroenterologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Hannah Do, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hannah Do, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University Medical College and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Do works at DOYLESTOWN EMERGENCY ASSOCIATES in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Locations

    Doylestown Hospital
    595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 (215) 345-2280
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America-eastern Regional Medical Center
    1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 (215) 537-7542
    The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital
    599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 (215) 345-6050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2022
    Highly recommend Hannah Do. She found and treated me for an issue I had for yrs. No other dr even bothered. The office staff is horrible. Rude, inconsiderate. I thought management would have taken care of this. Obviously not.
    Sue Doel — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Hannah Do, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

