Dr. Galey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannah Galey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hannah Galey, MD
Dr. Hannah Galey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Galey's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3100, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 564-1600
Cindy Dellinger MD2123 Auburn Ave Ste 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galey was so kind and made me feel very comfortable. She listened to my concerns and I did not feel rushed.
About Dr. Hannah Galey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galey accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galey has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Galey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.