Dr. Hannah Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hannah Hall, MD
Dr. Hannah Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Flaget Medical Office B, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
I cannot say enough nice things about this entire office. Dr.Hall is very kind and considerate and explained everything. I would recommend her to anyone needing an ob/gyn.
About Dr. Hannah Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548423957
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.