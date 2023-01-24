See All Dermatologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Hannah Howard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hannah Howard, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (72)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine

Dr. Howard works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Utica Park Clinic - Owasso North
    11402 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 212-7373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bailey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Fungal Nail Infection
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Check for skin cancer and sun damage issues
    — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hannah Howard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hannah Howard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Howard to family and friends

    Dr. Howard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Howard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hannah Howard, MD.

    About Dr. Hannah Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902293020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma College of Community Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hannah Howard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.