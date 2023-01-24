Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Howard works at
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Utica Park Clinic - Owasso North11402 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 212-7373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bailey Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902293020
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma College of Community Medicine
- Dermatology
