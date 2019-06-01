Dr. Hannah Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hannah Kerr, MD
Dr. Hannah Kerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
Albuquerque Urology Associates PA4410 Irving Blvd NW Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 242-3991
Presbyterian Pediatric Pulmonary Cl201 Cedar St SE Ste 820, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 841-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Today I was reflecting on the medical challenges in my life and how the blessing of God and stellar medical expertise are directly responsible for my being alive and well today.Dr Kerr provided that for me. I walked into her office having no idea of the dangerous rare condition and necessary surgery I was facing-head on.This condition is rare and often overlooked.Dr. Kerr left no stones unturned. She professionally,thoroughly and respectfully investigated my current symptoms as well as my medical history. She then ,like assembling the pieces of a puzzle, diagnosed me with a condition that could have claimed my life at any moment. I will never forget her incredibleness or the kindness and competence of her staff. My family and I are eternally grateful to her.
About Dr. Hannah Kerr, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University New Mexico Hospital
- North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
- Youngstown
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
