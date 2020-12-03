See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM

Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    460 E 79th St Ofc 1A, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 860-3339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Terrific & Kind & Listens!! She was recommended by a friend & I truly appreciate the recommendation. I have had foot issues all my life.
    rck — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1639224843
    Education & Certifications

    • Interfaith Medical Center
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

