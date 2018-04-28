Dr. Lichtsinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, MD
Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Hcmc Csc Pharmacy715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-6963
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A fantastic doctor. Extremely easy to talk with her and her staff.
About Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1033401187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
