Dr. Hannah Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
North Fulton Eye Center2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 115, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very good at explaining issues to patients.
About Dr. Hannah Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
