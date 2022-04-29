Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannah Park, DPM
Dr. Hannah Park, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (630) 509-7547
Rush Interstitial Lung Disease Program1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (331) 258-8149Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wound Care Center520 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 249-3486
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago939 W North Ave Ste 610, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (224) 258-0749
Lincoln Park1565 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (847) 390-7666
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Hannah Park, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- Advocate Christ Medical Center/Advocate Hope Children's Hospital
- Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Wheaton College - Wheaton, IL
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
