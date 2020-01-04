Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD
Overview of Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD
Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Pounds' Office Locations
Baptist Community Health Services Inc4960 SAINT CLAUDE AVE, New Orleans, LA 70117 Directions (504) 533-4999
New Orleans Health Corporation Lower 9 Clinic1616 Fats Domino Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117 Directions (504) 533-4999
Mercy Family Center - Northshore1445 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (504) 533-4999
Vithavas Tangpricha MD221 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 533-4999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so sweet. I absolutely loved visiting her. The only doctor I have trusted in this city.
About Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pounds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pounds accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pounds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pounds.
