Dr. Hannah Pounds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Pounds works at Baptist Community Health Services Inc in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Chalmette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.