Dr. Hannah Strong, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hannah Strong, DO
Dr. Hannah Strong, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenville, IL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital.
Dr. Strong works at
Dr. Strong's Office Locations
HSHS Holy Family Health Center - managed by HSHS Medical Group
101 Health Care Dr, Greenville, IL 62246
(618) 526-7271
Monday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Clinton County Rural Health Germantown - managed by HSHS Medical Group
205 Munster St, Germantown, IL 62245
(618) 526-7271
9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7271
Hospital Affiliations
Hshs Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hannah Strong, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1700291911
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Pediatrics
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, First Health, HAP Insurance, Humana, MultiPlan
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Strong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
