Overview of Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO

Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Minasian works at Hanriet Minasian DO, MS in Glendale, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.