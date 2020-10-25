Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO
Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Minasian's Office Locations
-
1
Khemichian MD Inc3600 N Verdugo Rd Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 249-1300
-
2
Hanriet Minasian DO, MS9247 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of hers since she opened her office doors. She always takes time with me to answer questions and debunk myths. She is a good listener and remembers conversations from months earlier! I completely trust her, and she has kept me healthy over the years!
About Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- 1194765594
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UCLA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minasian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minasian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minasian works at
Dr. Minasian speaks Arabic, Armenian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Minasian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minasian.
