Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO

Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Minasian works at Hanriet Minasian DO, MS in Glendale, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minasian's Office Locations

    Khemichian MD Inc
    3600 N Verdugo Rd Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 249-1300
    Hanriet Minasian DO, MS
    9247 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 993-7379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dyslipidemia
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pericardial Disease
Physical Examination
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 25, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of hers since she opened her office doors. She always takes time with me to answer questions and debunk myths. She is a good listener and remembers conversations from months earlier! I completely trust her, and she has kept me healthy over the years!
    Brandy — Oct 25, 2020
    About Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194765594
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanriet Minasian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minasian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Minasian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minasian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minasian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minasian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

