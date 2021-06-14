Dr. Bengtson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Bengtson works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Area Primary Care4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 498-1029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The FIRST time I saw Dr. Bengtson he started inquiring about treatment of my pain rather than--as I had expected--renewing my scrip for opioids and pushing me out the door. I have not become pain free---I am 74 years old and I have five pain centers that show on X-rays: both knees, both shoulders, and lower back. Shutting down all five at once would be magic, but he has nailed each one and he has brought back some of the mobility I thought was gone for good. I've learned over time to prepare for appointments with Dr. Bengtson by asking myself what I most need in addition to the opioids without which I could not get out of bed. I have been to lots of interventional pain specialists" but I observe that very few of them actually intervene. Dr, Bengtson is one of those few.
About Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1245214212
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bengtson speaks Spanish.
