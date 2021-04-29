Dr. Burkholder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans Burkholder, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans Burkholder, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Kings Physician Services PC3417 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If I told you he told me banding my hemorrhoid wouldn't hurt, and he was as good as his word--would you believe me? Couldn't have been a smoother (dare I say pleasant?) experience.
About Dr. Hans Burkholder, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1073723318
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of Tennessee
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
